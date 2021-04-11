Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,963 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $99,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

JBHT stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

