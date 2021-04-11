Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,442 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.62% of Avanos Medical worth $101,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

