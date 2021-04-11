Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $97,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,813 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 224,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,641 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $602.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.93 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

