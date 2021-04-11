Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Arch Capital Group worth $104,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

