Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Fortive worth $102,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.