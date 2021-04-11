Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 113,935 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of Cousins Properties worth $101,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.