Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,713 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of American Campus Communities worth $100,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

