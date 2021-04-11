Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,178 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of FOX worth $101,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

