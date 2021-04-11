Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,905,111 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Tempur Sealy International worth $104,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 239,448 shares of company stock worth $7,949,352 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.