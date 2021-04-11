Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.78% of Arcosa worth $100,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $10,551,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

