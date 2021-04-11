Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $43,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

