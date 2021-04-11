Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.55% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $99,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

