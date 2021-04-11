Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.87 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $100,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.