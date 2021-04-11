Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.68 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.16% of Federal Signal worth $103,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.63 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

