Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.66 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $104,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

