Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $97.08 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Zillow Group worth $97,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

