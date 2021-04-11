Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.78 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $99,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.08 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

