Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.94 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of LPL Financial worth $99,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Compass Point raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

