Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Omnicom Group worth $103,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.