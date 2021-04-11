Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Primerica worth $101,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

PRI stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.75 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.