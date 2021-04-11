Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of ANSYS worth $103,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 104,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS stock opened at $366.70 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $234.21 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.76. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

