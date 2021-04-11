Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Lamar Advertising worth $104,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,372,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

