Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 510,486 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Amcor worth $103,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 763,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,494,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.