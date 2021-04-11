Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Pool worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.06. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

