Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $100,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

