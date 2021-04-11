Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $102,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

TTWO opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.