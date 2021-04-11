Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of Franklin Electric worth $96,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

