Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.44% of McGrath RentCorp worth $104,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

