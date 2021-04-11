Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.72% of Valmont Industries worth $101,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

