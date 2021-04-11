Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,385,455 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,688 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,385,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Tapestry worth $100,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,956,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,999,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

