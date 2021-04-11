Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,936 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of RLI worth $97,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

RLI opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

