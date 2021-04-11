Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,733 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.40% of EnPro Industries worth $99,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

