Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,106 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of TTEC worth $103,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $105.33 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

