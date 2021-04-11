Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 422,294 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.11% of Guess’ worth $102,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

