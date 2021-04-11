Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,604 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.90% of FBL Financial Group worth $101,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

