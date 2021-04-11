Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,678 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.38% of Spirit Airlines worth $104,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of SAVE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

