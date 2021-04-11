Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,732 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.13% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $101,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,795,205.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares worth $18,396,960. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

