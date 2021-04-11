Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,186 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of MKS Instruments worth $100,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

