Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,717 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.47% of Argo Group International worth $98,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 39.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

