Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of East West Bancorp worth $96,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

