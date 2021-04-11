Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of Exponent worth $98,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

