Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.18% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 29.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERY opened at $18.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.