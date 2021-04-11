Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

