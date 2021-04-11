Ditto (DITTO) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $181,676.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00296871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.76 or 0.00733834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,033.19 or 0.99414131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.32 or 0.00783609 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

