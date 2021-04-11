Ditto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $234,702.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $234,702.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ditto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.00295553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.80 or 0.00716958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,019.36 or 0.99886649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.30 or 0.00804334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.