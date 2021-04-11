DMM: Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

