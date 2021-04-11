DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $11.54 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $1.32 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00295558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00743027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.48 or 0.99897013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00795138 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

