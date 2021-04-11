DNotes Hits Market Capitalization of $26,034.92 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DNotes has a market cap of $26,034.92 and $2.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 253.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

