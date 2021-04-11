DNotes (NOTE) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $26,092.88 and $3.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 214.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

