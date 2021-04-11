Doctors Coin Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $133.91 million and approximately $328,666.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

